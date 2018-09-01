Mizoram Premier League kicks off for the 2018 season

Mizoram Sports Minister Zodintluanga kicks off the Mizoram Premiere League Season 7. Mizoram Sports Minister Zodintluanga kicks off the Mizoram Premiere League Season 7.

One of the most popular football leagues in the country, the Mizoram Premier League is back on the sporting calendar for the 2018 season. On Friday, Mizoram sports minister Zodintluanga kicked off the league for seven successive seasons. The first match will take place on September 6 in Aizawl.

The league, which has been the nursery for several Mizo footballers over the years, will see eight clubs in the competition with current champions Chhinga Veng FC, Aizawl FC, Bethlehem Vengthlang FC, Chanmari FC, Electric Veng FC, Mizoram Police, Ramhlun North FC and newly promoted club Chawnpui FC all battling for the coveted trophy.

Speaking on the occasion, Zodintluanga praised the efforts of Mizoram Football Association. “The state government can help better facilities and improve infrastructure. But besides this, there are lots on the sporting side to be done and I would like to thank the MFA for their incredible work,” he said.

“Be it in Santosh Trophy, National Games or I-League, we’ve won all the football championship trophies and that is the result of the well-structured Mizoram Premier League,” he added.