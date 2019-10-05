Mizoram people opposed to Citizenship Amendment Bill: CM tells Amit Shah

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga Saturday told visiting Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the people of the state are against the proposed amendment to the Citizenship Act, 1955, an official statement said.

Advertising

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 could open a “floodgate of illegal immigrants” in Mizoram, an official statement said.

Zoramthanga met Shah, who is also the BJP national president, at the Raj Bhavan here and the two leaders discussed several other issues. This was Shah’s first visit to Mizoram after assuming office.