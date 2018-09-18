Follow Us:
Monday, September 17, 2018
Mizoram: Lalzirliana sacked after he quits as Home Minister

Lalzirliana had resigned from the Cabinet after he was served a showcause notice by the party over media reports of his defection to the Mizo National Front.

By: Express News Service | Guwahati | Updated: September 18, 2018 4:05:59 am
Days after Mizoram Home Minister R Lalzirliana resigned from the post, he was ousted from the party by the state Congress on Monday.

Congress MLA Lalrinmawia Ralte, who is also the adviser to Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla, confirmed the development.

