Mizoram: Lalzirliana sacked after he quits as Home Minister

Mizoram Home Minister R Lalzirlina. Mizoram Home Minister R Lalzirlina.

Days after Mizoram Home Minister R Lalzirliana resigned from the post, he was ousted from the party by the state Congress on Monday.

Lalzirliana had resigned from the Cabinet after he was served a showcause notice by the party over media reports of his defection to the Mizo National Front.

Read | Mizoram Congress in disarray as Home Minister R Lalzirliana resigns

Congress MLA Lalrinmawia Ralte, who is also the adviser to Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla, confirmed the development.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App