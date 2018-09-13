Mizoram home minister R Lalzirliana served show-cause notice

R Lazirliana had earlier mentioned that offers had been made to him by different political parties for the upcoming assembly election. (File Photo) R Lazirliana had earlier mentioned that offers had been made to him by different political parties for the upcoming assembly election. (File Photo)

The internal party conflicts in Mizoram Congress refused to die down as its disciplinary committee on Wednesday issued show-cause notice to the party vice president and home minister of state, R Lalzirliana asking him to explain the speeches he had made.

R Lazirliana, had earlier mentioned that offers had been made to him by different political parties for the upcoming assembly election, while the largest opposition party in the state Mizo National Front Nominee committee includes him in the list of their official candidates for the upcoming election.

According to sources, the Congress disciplinary committee felt the legislator hasn’t made his statement strong enough regarding his allegiance to the Congress party before the media or the party leaders.

“Media reports suggesting your alliance with the Mizo National Front perplexed the family of Mizoram Congress. Hence, the disciplinary committee asked you to explain your stand as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against you before 3 pm on September 14,” reads the show cause notice given to him.

Addressing the media at his residence yesterday, R Lalzirliana said, “Who are these people to show caused me? Where are they when I give all my life for the growth of this political party in the state? I have been in this party for more than a decade and I felt a deep pain by the actions of the disciplinary committee, maybe they have words from the top notch of the party.”

The Indian Express has learned that R Lalzirliana and Lal Thanhawla, chief minister of the state and president of Mizoram Congress are not on best terms due to the unfulfilled district status promised made by Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi at Saitual on the eve of the 2008 election, which falls within Lalzirliana’s constituency, where he has been elected for four consecutive terms since 1998.

The disciplinary committee chairman Lalpianthanga last week met R Lalzirliana and asked him to pledge his loyalty at a party meeting on September 10. However, Lalzirliana could not attend the meeting while he was seen at a conference of district commissioners and superintendents of police, along with Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla.

