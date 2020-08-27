Mizoram: Polling for local civic bodies conducted amid Covid-19 pandemic

Among all major political parties in the fray, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) fielded candidates in 2,438 seats, followed closely by Congress, which fielded 2,075 candidates. (Representational Image)

Polling for 568 village councils in Mizoram’s nine districts and 59 local councils within the state capital Aizawl area was conducted on Thursday amidst Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, State Election Commission secretary Teresy Vanlalhruaii informed that the poll process started at 7 am and continued till 5 pm. However, some polling stations could not complete the voting process within specified hours and had to remain open after-hours till evening, the official said.

“There have been reports of violence, but polls were conducted smoothly. Around 64.36 per cent of voter turnout was witnessed for the village councils polls, while it was 53.62 per cent for local council polls,” the official said. The final tally might vary as the reports were still being compiled at the time of filing this report.

The official said that polling was postponed till further orders in a few seats to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. The state had deferred polls in 24 out of 83 local councils, while it postponed the polls for eight village councils, The results of 12 village councils were declared uncontested.

Special arrangements were made for Covid-19 suspects in quarantine centres so that they could cast their votes.

Out of 2,454 seats in the village and local councils, 630 seats have been reserved for women candidates.

Among all major political parties in the fray, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) fielded candidates in 2,438 seats, followed closely by Congress, which fielded 2,075 candidates. The Zoram Peoples’ Movement (ZPM) announced candidates in 1,197 seats.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Zoramthanga has expressed confidence that the MNF will win a comfortable majority in both village council and local council polls. MNF won with a comfortable majority in the previous Assembly as well as the Lok Sabha polls, which indicates its prospects are positive in the local body polls, he claimed.

