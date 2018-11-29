Mizoram: Country’s first queueless polling witnessed in Kolasib

People in Project Veng, a small locality in Kolasib Constituency of Mizoram, on Wednesday cast their votes without standing in queues, as the country’s first queueless polling station was introduced yesterday in the state Assembly elections.

The initiative taken up by the Election Office, in partnership with the Young Mizo Association, allowed voters to cast their votes through a slot, arranged by the Election Office and the YMA.

Voters were provided a serial number with a timing slot. Accordingly, they cast their votes, with 60 voters exercising their franchise every half hour.

“People no longer need to wait in a long queue to cast their votes, which make everything much easier for the voters and the officials. Serial numbers were given to every voter and they entered the polling station in accordance with the serial number provided to them,” said Lalthianghlima, Project Veng Polling Station BLO.

“It was indeed a huge success and a great step towards the state assembly elections. A big thank you to the civil societies for their cooperation throughout the process,” he added.

“Days of giving too much time in a long queue are finally over. This is indeed a great initiative, we can now cast our votes in less than five minutes without wasting lots of time in a queue,” says Samuel Lalpekhlua, a 31-year-old voter from Project Veng.

Mizoram yesterday voted to elect a new government with a healthy voter turnout of 80.15% in what could be termed as one of the most peaceful elections in the country.