Mizoram Congress leaders deny reports of joining Mizo National Front

Congress MLA Lalrinliana Sailo (L) and R Lalzirliana (R) denied reports of joining MNF. Congress MLA Lalrinliana Sailo (L) and R Lalzirliana (R) denied reports of joining MNF.

Putting to rest the rumours of Congress MLAs defecting to the Mizo National Front (MNF) ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state, the legislators denied such reports.

The Indian Express had learned that the MNF nomination committee had included the names of two Congress MLAs R Lalzirliana and Lalrinliana Sailo among the list of potential candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.

Brushing aside the rumours, Congress MLA Lalrinliana Sailo said, “I have heard I will be leaving Congress through the media only. Truth be told, many offers were on the table from different political parties in the state and I am happy about that, but, I have never imagined myself leaving Congress, not even once.”

Earlier, reports emerged in sections of local media that the former health minister was not happy with the Mizoram Congress as he was snubbed for the ministerial posts in 2013 after he won the state assembly from Tuichang Constituency for three successive terms.

Meanwhile, Home Minister R. Lalzirliana, who was also rumoured to leave the grand old party over alleged internal party conflicts confirmed he too will not leave Congress. “I don’t have anything to say about the decisions of the MNF Nominations Committee. It is true I have offers from different political parties, but that doesn’t mean I am willing to join them. Not only from the MNF, I also have an offer from the BJP and Zoram Peoples Movement, but I am happy where I am today,” he said.

Without naming anyone, K. Vanlalvena, the general secretary of MNF said, “The only thing I can say is the official list of the party nominees for the upcoming state election will be out soon.”

