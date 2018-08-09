Mizoram CM inaugurates state’s first medical college

As many as 345 appointments, including medical, technical and administrative staff, along with teaching professionals had been made here, while 70 students have been admitted for its first batch of MBBS with seven NRI students. (Express Photo) As many as 345 appointments, including medical, technical and administrative staff, along with teaching professionals had been made here, while 70 students have been admitted for its first batch of MBBS with seven NRI students. (Express Photo)

Mizoram has finally got its first medical college. State chief minister Lal Thanhawla inaugurated the Mizoram Institute of Medical Education and Research (MIMER) on Tuesday at Falkawn on the outskirts of Aizawl.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Lal Thanhawla said it was a historic day for the state as the much-awaited medical college had finally opened. “This is only the beginning. As much as we are happy to have our first medical college, we also hope to make it one of the best medical institutes in the country. People will call this medical college as the pride of Mizoram,” he said.

Mizoram’s health minister Lal Thanzara said, “It is not an easy task for a state like Mizoram to set up a medical college, which is indeed a milestone in the history of Mizoram. The collective effort of the health department and the state government has helped us to be where we are today.”

As many as 345 appointments, including medical, technical and administrative staff, along with teaching professionals had been made for the state’s first medical college. The college will begin with 70 students under MBBS course along with seven NRI students.

According to the director of the college, Lallukhum Fimate, the medical college will initially admit 100 students every year with 15 per cent of seats reserved for General Category, 15 per cent for NRIs and 70 per cent for Mizoram students, though the central quota is yet to be filled for this year.

The medical college, set up at a cost of Rs 210 crore, will have three departments – Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry. It will also have a facility of 250-bed hospital well-equipped with departments such as General Medicine, Paediatrics, Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases. In addition, other departments such as Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy, Psychiatry, General Surgery including Pediatric Surgery, Orthopedics (Bone & Joints), Ophthalmology, Oto-rhino-laryngology (ENT), Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and Dentistry departments would be part of MIMER.

