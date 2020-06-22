Earthquake rocks Mizoram, PM Modi assures support from Centre

Several houses and buildings in Champhai district were partly damaged due to the quake, a state official said. (Source: Google Maps) Several houses and buildings in Champhai district were partly damaged due to the quake, a state official said. (Source: Google Maps)

A strong earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale hit Mizoram’s Champai district on early Monday morning, at around 4:10 am, said the National Center for Seismology (NSC). Several houses and buildings in Champhai district were partly damaged due to the quake, a state official said.

The quake also caused cracks on highways and roads at several places, he added. The full extent of the damage is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured all possible help to the state. “Spoke to the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Shri @ZoramthangaCM Ji on the situation in the wake of the earthquake there. Assured all possible support from the Centre,” PM Modi tweeted.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb prayed for the safety of its people. “Hope the effect of earthquake in Mizoram is minimal and all are safe. @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi ji is monitoring the situation and already assured all possible support from the Centre. People of Tripura are always with Mizoram,” he tweeted.

The earthquake comes a day after a 5.1-magnitude quake-hit Manipur on Sunday, according to the Earth Science Department of Manipur University. The epicentre of the quake was located 9 km from Ngopa area of Mizoram.

