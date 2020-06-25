4.5-magnitude earthquake hits Mizoram’s Champai, fifth in three days

Another 4.5 magnitude quake shook Champai on late Wednesday night at 1:44 am. (Source: Twitter/@ZoramthangaCM) Another 4.5 magnitude quake shook Champai on late Wednesday night at 1:44 am. (Source: Twitter/@ZoramthangaCM)

Hours after a fourth earthquake in last three days hit Mizoram’s Champhai district on Wednesday, another 4.5 magnitude quake shook the same location late night at 1:44 am, said The National Centre of Seismology. “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 25-06-2020, 01:14:44 IST, Lat: 23.26 & Long: 93.34, Depth: 136 Km ,Location: 21km S of Champhai, Mizoram, India,” it tweeted.

Repeated quakes in the same district since June 18 has left many puzzled.

Earlier on Tuesday, a fact-finding team comprising of physicists, geologists, and civil engineering students were dispatched by the Geology Department of Mizoram University to Champhai district to collect data.

The team would now be collecting further information on the fresh tremors.

While data is still being put together for plotting a working formula on what’s causing these quakes one after another, Professor Shiv Kumar from the Department of Geology of Mizoram University said he feels some of the many local geological fault-lines beneath Mizoram might have become active recently for some reason.

Some of these fault-lines extend far beyond Mizoram into Myanmar.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga earlier informed that damage assessment is being done by the local administration and concerned MLAs in the wake of the quakes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and others reached out to the state after the second consecutive earthquake and assured support from the central government.

