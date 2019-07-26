Mizoram BJP launches cell to help missionaries

BJP’s Mizoram unit Wednesday inaugurated a ‘missionary cell’ to help any Mizo missionary in distress across the country.

“In Mizoram, churches and NGOs accuse us of being anti-Christian. Whenever whatever happens against Christians anywhere in the country, the BJP and RSS are blamed. I think it is necessary to build good relations with the Church and organisations. Secondly, the cell will help Christian missionaries whenever they face problems anywhere in India,” J V Hluna, Mizoram BJP president, told The Indian Express.

The cell is headed by Lalhriatrenga Chhangte. A former deputy controller of mines at Indian Bureau of Mines, he unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha polls as Independent and joined the BJP earlier this month. Besides Chhangte, the cell comprises one secretary and four members.

“This will be a 24×7 helpline. A Mizo missionary anywhere in the country can contact us if they face any problem and we will help. The BJP has a huge network and we can take the help of our party members to solve the problem,” Chhangte said. “On one hand, this initiative will help Mizo missionaries and on the other, improve the BJP’s image in Christian-majority Mizoram. The Congress has for long propagated misinformation about the BJP that it is an anti-minority party.”

Former CM and Congress leader Lal Thanhawla said, “Across the country, the BJP does not have any secular credentials. In spite of that, if party leaders in Mizoram can make this work, then as a Christian I feel it is good. I hope the intent is to help missionaries and not to just attract Christians towards the party.”