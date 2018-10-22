Mizo National Front announces candidate list for polls

Mizo National Front (MNF) candidates. Mizo National Front (MNF) candidates.

The Mizo National Front (MNF) on Monday announced the names of its 39 candidates who will contest in the upcoming Mizoram State Assembly elections.

The candidates’ list was unveiled Monday at a function held at Vanapa Hall in Aizawl to celebrate the party foundation day. Party president and former chief minister Zoramthanga will contest from the constituency of Aizawl East-I. Two former Congress ministers, R Lalzirliana and Lalrinliana Sailo, who had resigned last month, will contest the election as Mizo National Front candidates for the first time.

Despite its target of winning all the 40 assembly seats, the MNF withheld from naming its candidate from Tuichawng, a constituency which falls under the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC). The ruling Mizoram Congress also did not name its candidate from Tuichawng. Earlier, Young Mizo Association, the biggest NGO in the state, demanded political parties to not name official candidates in the CADC areas.

Addressing the function, Zoramthanga, President of the MNF, said, “People are tired of the Congress government and want to form a new government. Even the Congress doubts themselves for the upcoming state elections.”

Mizoram has never elected a party for three successive terms in its history. The Lal Thanhawla-led Congress is now in its second term. However, Thanhawla promised to break the jinx and make a hat-trick.

“Opposition keep talking about us being in the government for second successive terms, and the time has arrived for others. But, the truth is we will prove them wrong. We are going to break the jinx and make a hat-trick. The people wanted us to be in power for the third successive terms,” he said.

Mizoram, which goes to polls on November 28, is the only northeastern state in which the Congress is in power. The assembly results will be announced on December 11.

