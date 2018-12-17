Lalrinliana Sailo to be elected Mizoram assembly speaker unopposed

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Lalrinliana Sailo would be elected unopposed as Speaker of the new Assembly on Tuesday, an official said.

Sailo, a former minister in the previous Congress government, is the only candidate to file nomination till 3.30 pm Monday, the deadline for doing it, Assembly secretary S R Zokhuma said.

Protem Speaker Lalrinawma would conduct the Speaker’s election after oath taking of newly elected legislators is concluded, he said.

The 49-year-old Sailo had quit the Congress and the assembly on October 3 and joined the MNF.

He was elected to the Assembly for four consecutive terms since 2003 and was a cabinet minister keeping portfolios like health and trade and commerce.

Election of deputy speaker would be held on Thursday, the third and last day of the first session of the eighth state assembly.

Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan would deliver his customary address in the assembly on Tuesday, the first day of the session. The motion of thanks on his address would be deliberated on Thursday.