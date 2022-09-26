India should negotiate with Myanmar military, ethnic groups to restore peace: Mizoram CM

India should negotiate with military authorities in trouble-torn Myanmar and various ethnic groups there to restore peace in the neighbouring country, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has said.

India shares an over 1,600-km-long international border with Myanmar.

“We have received requests from some quarters of Myanmar that India should broker peace in the country where the military has seized power. This is a golden opportunity for our country to resume talks to restore peace there,” said Zoramthanga.

The chief minister said he was sent to Myanmar on a peace mission along with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval a few years ago.

However, the peace negotiation with the Myanmar military government and ethnic groups was aborted when the Aung San Suu Kyi-led National League for Democracy came to power in 2015, he said.

Zoramthanga was in the national capital during the September 3-24 period and met President Droupadi Murmu , Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah among others over the Myanmar political crisis, and influx of refugees from the neighbouring country.

“During our visit to Delhi , our main subject was the Myanmar political issue. All the central leaders whom I met, including the president, were concerned about the crisis in the neighbouring nation.

“I told them that India should take a fatherly step and resume the trade we had started in the past to restore peace in Myanmar.

The Centre should negotiate with the military government and various ethnic groups there,” Zoramthanga told reporters on Sunday.