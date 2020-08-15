On I-Day, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga reiterates need of precautions, health advisories to battle Covid-19

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga at a I-Day event on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter @Zoramthanga)

As Mizoram observed the 74th Independence Day on Saturday, Chief Minister Zoramthanga reiterated the need to follow precautionary measures against coronavirus. Conveying his wishes to the people, he urged them to adhere to the health advisories amid challenges posed by the pandemic.

In his address, the CM also said the people of the state have faced difficulties due to frequent earthquakes, heavy rainfall, landslides, floods, during which they lost their dear ones and property. Expressing his condolences towards the lost family of the deceased, he assured that the state and central governments are striving to ease their hardships.

Mizoram was among the first states to announce partial lockdown before the announcement of the nationwide total lockdown by the central government. The relevant provisions of Disaster Management Act 2005 were invoked and all the entry points into Mizoram, including Lengpui Airport, were closed on March 23 to prevent any import and spread of COVID-19.

In the midst of COVID-19 pandemic, the state had to confront more challenges due to the series of earthquakes, which rocked the eastern part of the state bordering Myanmar since June 21, with the largest tremor measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale. A series of tremors caused extensive damages within Champhai District; fortunately no lives were lost but over 283 houses and buildings suffered damages to the tune of Rs. 316.35 lakhs.

The northeastern state, along with the rest of the country, marked the 74th Independence Day by unfurling the national tricolour at Assam Rifles Ground in Aizawl followed by a brief and ‘toned-down’ celebration. In view of public safety, parade contingents and school students did not take part in the ceremony this year and the crowd was restricted to a bare minimum. The event was telecast live for people to join the red letter day celebrations from the safety of their homes.

Speaking at the I-Day event, Zoramthanga also stated that his government took several steps to strengthen internal law and order system. There were no major law and order problem in Mizoram this year, majorly due to the COVID pandemic and efficiency of the Mizoram Police.

Around 3,000 Mizoram Police personnel are currently deployed for various COVID-19 related duties including international and inter-state border sealing, contact tracing of COVID-19 patients, security of quarantine facilities and enforcement of the lockdown guidelines.

