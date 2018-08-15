New policies changed socio-economic scenario of state: Mizoram CM Lal Thanhawla

Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla (File) Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla (File)

Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla Wednesday said successful implementation of the New Land Use Policy (NLUP) and the introduction of the New Economic Development Policy (NEDP) have a significant impact on the state’s socio-economic scenario.

Addressing the people after unfurling the Tricolour here, Lal Thanhawla said Mizoram was one of the highest growing economies among the states today along with Gujarat, Jharkhand, and Tripura, that recorded more than 8 per cent growth rate during the last four years.

“Mizoram ranks first among the small states, and second among all the states in Health Index prepared by World Bank Group and NITI Aayog,” he said, adding that the state has the second highest literacy percentage in the country.

He said implementation of the NLUP, the flagship program of the present government since 2011, and the NEDP resulted in the decline of ‘jhum’ (slash and burn way of shifting cultivation) by 31.37 per cent in six years.

He also mentioned as an achievement of the government the inking of peace agreement with the erstwhile Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic) militants on April 2 that led to laying down of arms by its cadres on April 13.

