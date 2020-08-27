In letter to Centre, Mizoram govt slams Assam Rifles conduct

Mizoram Chief minister Zoramthanga. (File)

The Mizoram government has written to the Centre criticising the Assam Rifles for its behaviour and lack of cooperation with the state government, saying the force failed to recognise that Mizoram was a “peaceful state”.

In two letters to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on August 24, Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo complained about the conduct of the Assam Rifles regarding an incident of violation of Covid screening protocol and another when the Assam Rifles had reportedly returned invitations to the Independence Day celebrations in Aizawl in disagreement over ‘Warrant of Precedent’.

Chuaungo wrote 15 men of Assam Rifles “forced their way” through the checkmate at Vairengte without mandatory Covid screening on August 18, aided by 25 personnel who had gone to Vairengte from Aizawl “to intimidate the state police and medical team on duty”. “It is, therefore, requested that the Assam Rifles be directed to stop recalcitrant behaviour and to cooperate with the state government like other Armed Forces/CAPF in the state in fighting the spread of Covid-19…” Chuaungo wrote.

In another letter, Chuaungo wrote, “…The failure to recognise, on the part of Assam Rifles, that Mizoram is a peaceful state where Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 had long been withdrawn, and insensitivity and contempt with which they deal with the civil administration is coming in the way of good relations and cooperation between Assam Rifles and the civil administration.”

