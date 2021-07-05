Gauhati HC raps Mizoram govt for Covid-19 restrictions imposed on unvaccinated people

Court will next hear the matter on July 14.

The Gauhati High Court has termed the Mizoram government’s fresh Covid-19 restrictions that prohibited unvaccinated people from leaving their houses “unreasonable” and “arbitrary” and instructed the government to issue a corrigendum at the earliest.

The court observed that the government guidelines violated Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution and put people virtually under “house arrest”.

Hearing a petition on the subject, a division bench of Justice Michael Zothankhum and Justice Nelson Sailo on Friday observed that people inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine can still be infected and they could also spread the virus.



“If vaccinated and unvaccinated persons can be infected by the covid virus and if they can both be spreaders of the virus, the restriction placed only upon the unvaccinated persons, debarring them from earning their livelihood or leaving their houses to obtain essential items is unjustified, grossly unreasonable and arbitrary”, the high court observed.

The bench cited emergency necessities for unvaccinated people like procuring essential supplies including food, medicines, attending near and dear or sick people and said a restriction could not be ‘arbitrary’ in nature.

The fresh guidelines issued by the Mizoram government on June 30 said, “only vaccinated individuals should be engaged for manning shops and stores or undertaking any works. Shop/stores attendants and other employees should be able to produce proof of vaccination, which will be regularly checked by the police/LLTF/VLTF/COVID- 19 executive duty”.

The Court will next hear the matter on July 14.