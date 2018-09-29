From a bar crooner to Mizoram’s favourite singer — how Jerry Boss won Mizo Idol

Jerry Lalrinawma with the first and second runners up, soul-gospel singer H Lalnunsiami and teenage heartthrob Ticos Darhmingliana. (Picture: Rinzauva Sailo) Jerry Lalrinawma with the first and second runners up, soul-gospel singer H Lalnunsiami and teenage heartthrob Ticos Darhmingliana. (Picture: Rinzauva Sailo)

On Friday night, “Shabash Hallelujah” the theme song of Mizoram’s Chanmari Football Club filled the busy streets of ‘Chanmari Kawn’, as thousands of fans welcomed their ‘local boy’ Jerry Lalrinawma as the new Mizo Idol. Earlier that night, Lalrinawma won the sixth season of what is arguably the most-watched television show in Mizoram, the Mizo Idol.

“I can’t even think right now. Maybe I’ll wake up tomorrow and know what really happened to me,” said an excited Jerry Lalrinawma, who famously came to be known as ‘Jerry Boss’ during the show. “The first thing I have to do is to pay back Rs 10 to my aunt, who filled the Mizo Idol form for me,” he joked to huge rounds of applause.

Lalrinawma is not a newcomer to the world of professional music: for years he made a living by singing in bars and hotels in New Delhi. Now, however, he will no longer need to go back to the capital.

While Lalrinawma walked away with a trophy, prize money of Rs. 1.5 lakh and a Suzuki Burgman, the first and second runners up were a soul-gospel singer H Lalnunsiami and teenage heartthrob Ticos Darhmingliana.

“I am a shy person and usually stay away from the limelight. However, I have realised today that there is no point in hiding your talents, if you have something to show to the world, come forward and do it,” said Lalrinawma.

Mizo Idol started in 2007 and is held once in two years. This year, the singing competition started with a district audition from 25th July in eight district capitals of Mizoram.

“Though Mizo Idol was always a hit, we weren’t expecting it to be so popular this year. It’s hands down what all of Mizoram is talking about right now,” said Lalnunpuia, show producer of Mizo Idol.

