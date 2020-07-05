Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Mizoram’s Champhai district

The quakes came in quick succession of another earthquake, measuring 4.6 on the Richter Scale that shook Champhai two days back. The quakes came in quick succession of another earthquake, measuring 4.6 on the Richter Scale that shook Champhai two days back.

Mizoram’s Champhai district, which witnessed a series of tremors last month, was hit by another earthquake Sunday which was recorded as having a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter scale.

In a Tweet, the National Centre for Seismology said: “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on:05-07-2020, 17:26:37 IST, Lat:23.24 N & Long: 93.24 E, Depth: 77 Km, Region:Distt.- Champhai, Mizoram”.

The quakes came in quick succession of another earthquake, measuring 4.6 on the Richter Scale that shook Champhai two days back. The tremors on that day originated 25 Km beneath the surface, 52 Km south-south east of Champhai.

These tremors aren’t the only ones to have shaken the area in recent weeks. Champhai district was hit by a 4.1 quake on June 24, the third earthquake within 48 hours in the area.

On the issue, Professor Shiv Kumar from the Department of Geology of Mizoram University earlier told indianexpress.com Sunday that there are three-four faultlines, most of them in southern Mizoram and adjoining Myanmar like the Mat river fault.

A fact-finding team comprising physicists, geologists and civil engineering students was dispatched for Champhai district to collect data on the phenomenon. The findings are yet to be published.

Soon after the first few quake hit Mizoram in June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and others reached out to Mizoram authorities and assured all possible help and support from central government in the wake of these quakes.

