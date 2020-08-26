Covid-19: Mizoram defers local body polls in nine village councils, local councils

A set of guidelines including social distancing will be in force during the poll process.

The Mizoram State Election Commission has deferred polls until further notice in nine village local councils and village councils scheduled to be held on August 27 in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in those areas. The Department of Information and Public Relations Wednesday issued a statement in this regard.

The nine select village councils and local councils are Sawleng Village Council, Chhimveng Village Council, Darlawn Venghlun Village Council, Darlawn Vengpui, Melriat Village Council, Hualngohmun Village Council, Kelsih Village Council, Chaltlang Lily Veng Local Council and Ramhlun South Local Council.

On August 5, Mizoram had announced local body elections for village and local council bodies in 558 village councils excluding three autonomous district councils in two districts and 83 local councils in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC).

Polling in Lawngtlai and Saiha districts are under the jurisdiction of autonomous district councils concerned and election procedure in those areas are governed under provisions of the Sixth Schedule.

As per the announcement, polling in village councils would be held in nine out of 11 districts of the state. These are Aizawl, Lunglei, Serchhip, Champhai, Mamit, Kolasib, Khawzawl, Hnahthial and Saitual along with 83 local councils at Aizawl.

Polling is scheduled to start at 7 am and continue till 5 pm tomorrow. Counting of votes would be done on the same day. Polling would be conducted using ballot papers.

A set of guidelines including social distancing will be in force during the poll process.

