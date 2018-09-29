Conrad Sangma launches Mizoram unit of National People’s Party

Conrad denied any tie-up with Bharatiya Janata Party. (Express Photo) Conrad denied any tie-up with Bharatiya Janata Party. (Express Photo)

Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP president Conrad Sangma on Saturday launched the party’s Mizoram unit. He said that this will add a new chapter to the National People’s Party. Sangma asserted that NPP’s aim was to work for the uplift of tribal people in the country and to make the voice for the people of northeast heard.

Sangma said: “My father, late PA Sangma had set an agenda for the people of the northeast, for the tribals of India, for Christian and other minorities. He believed we did not get the care and importance we deserve and stood out to form a single voice for all of us. This political party is for us. NPP is the only party that speaks up when there is a problem for the Christians.”

Raising concerns over the political scenario in the state, Conrad said, “People are tired of the present and previous government, and said we have had enough. The winds of change are coming in for the state of Mizoram. I believe no single party will get a majority in the upcoming election, which will give us a great chance to be a part of the new government.”

“I am not here for politics, I am here to serve the people and I believe the upcoming election is a real challenge for us,” he added. The Meghalaya CM also urged the youth to work for the betterment of the tribal people and said, “Let’s be competitive, let us work as if there is no reservation, let us take up the challenge. Let’s go beyond the reservation.”

Denying any tie-up with Bharatiya Janata Party, Conrad said, “So many times people asked me the difference between BJP and NPP. Completely different ideologies, the NPP will not support any ideology that goes against our people. NPP stands on its own. If you ask me why we work together in different parts of India, remember we are a political party, and we want to be a part of the government for the development of our people.”

Also speaking on the occasion, Meghalaya Home Minister James Sangma said, “The genesis of NPP is to bring all tribals together. With one voice, we can make a bigger voice and make our party stronger. People may think we are too ambitious, but it is doable, it is achievable. Remember, we are the only party form northeast to form its units in the northeast.”

Phunzathang Tonsing, National vice president of NPP urged the people of Mizoram to vote against Congress and said, “Congress is like an old testament. We are here to complete the book with a new testament. Stop putting old wine in a new bottle.”

NPP today announced Lianzuala as its Mizoram convener. Lianzuala is the former president of the Young Mizo Association, the biggest NGO in the state. However, despite its confirmation to contest the upcoming state elections, the NPP could not confirm whether they will contest from all the 40 constituencies in the state.

