BSF recovers arms cache near Indo-Bangla border in Mizoram

The three men, along with the recovered items, were later handed over to the Mizoram Police.

The Border Security Force (BSF) Tuesday intercepted an illegal arms transportation along the Mizoram-Bangladesh border and seized 30 weapons, including 29 automatic Kalashnikov series assault rifles, one .30 carbine, huge quantities of ammunition and cash from two vehicles, officers said.

Three men were apprehended during the arms haul.

In a press statement, a BSF Public Relations Officer (PRO) said an ambush was laid on the outskirts of Phuldungsei village, right along the Tripura-Mizoram boundary and close to the Mizoram-Bangladesh border, based on specific inputs about transportation of a big haul of weapons.

A team led by BSF Deputy Inspector General Kuldeep Singh intercepted two target vehicles at West Phaileng area late night on Monday, 15 Km away from the border with Bangladesh.

During preliminary interrogation, the three arrested men revealed their identities as Lalhuapzauva, 56, and Vanlalruata, 25, both from Bawngkawn village of Aizawl, and Liansanga, 46, from Aizawl town.

The security personnel have also recovered Rs 39,020 cash and other articles from their possession. All of them, along with the recovered items, were later handed over to the Mizoram Police.

A BSF official told the media that the weapons were most likely being transported for a militant outfit, but it is not clear yet specifically which outfit was involved.

