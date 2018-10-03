BJP to fight Mizoram assembly elections alone: Ram Madhav

“We are here to contest in all 40 constituencies, and hope, we will form a government led by the BJP,” he said. (Express Photo) “We are here to contest in all 40 constituencies, and hope, we will form a government led by the BJP,” he said. (Express Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party would fight all 40 seats in the upcoming Mizoram Assembly elections alone but the party would not mind joining hands with like-minded parties to form a government in the post-poll scenario, general secretary Ram Madhav said on Wednesday.

Exuding confidence, the senior BJP leader said, “We are here to contest in all 40 constituencies, and hope, we will form a government led by the BJP.”

With Mizoram as the only state run by a Congress government in north east, Ram Madhav, however, admitted that post-election, his party would not mind forging an alliance with like-minded parties to form a government.

BJP is a founding member of North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), a political coalition formed in 2016 which includes Mizo National Front (the largest opposition party in the state) and National People’s Party (NPP, which launched its unit in Mizoram last week).

Ram Madhav, however, brushed aside the talks of MNF being termed as an emissary of BJP and said it was ridiculous and baseless. The Mizo National Front (MNF), has denied any tie-up with the BJP on a regular basis. NPP president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, at an event in Mizoram, had also denied links with the BJP and said, “BJP and NPP are completely different ideologies.”

Hitting out at the Congress government, Ram Madhav said, “Despite initiating several projects with continuous funding from the Centre, the Congress government has failed miserably to create any basic infrastructure during the last decade.”

“If voted to power, the BJP would construct a four-lane highway across the state, linking both Myanmar and Bangladesh, and establish engineering colleges at Lunglei and Champhai district,” he said.

