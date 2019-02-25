Mizoram: MHA directs Assam Rifles to shift battalion headquarters from Aizawl

The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed the Assam Rifles to shift the battalion headquarters of the force from the state capital Aizawl to Zokhawsang area by May 31, an official said here Monday.

An official order issued by the MHA also directed the Assam Rifles authorities to submit action taken report to the ministry on the shifting of the battalion headquarters, the official said.

Assam Rifles battalion headquarters is at present located in Treasury and Zodin square in Aizawl city. Zokhawsang area is about 15 km from Aizawl.

In the wake of the killing of 12 civilians by the Assam Rifles personnel in 1988, the Mizo National Front (MNF) government headed by then chief minister Laldenga had demanded shifting of the Assam Rifles battalion headquarters from the heart of Aizawl city.

Basic infrastructure for the Assam Rifles battalion headquarters have been constructed at Zokhawsang area and the central paramilitary force has been directed to shift from the heart of the Aizawl city to Zokhawsang, officials added.

Mizoram now has a MNF government headed by Chief Minister Zoramthanga.