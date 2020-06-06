As lockdown eases, Mizoram allows temporary ILPs for inter-state travel

If anyone granted a temporary ILP needs to extend their stay, Deputy Commissioners of concerned districts would be empowered to extend its validity If anyone granted a temporary ILP needs to extend their stay, Deputy Commissioners of concerned districts would be empowered to extend its validity

Mizoram Saturday allowed temporary Inner Line Passes (ILP) for people who are accorded permission for inter-state movement for entry into the state by Home Department.

The order comes in super session of a previous order on March 21 imposing restrictions on inter-state movement of people to contain the transmission of the novel coronavirus.

Inner Line Permits (ILP) are official travel documents issued by governments of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland and Manipur to allow inward travel of any Indian citizen for a limited period. These permits are obligatory for entering into protected states.

According to a notification issued by Home Secretary Lalbiaksangi, eight officials including the Resident Commissioner for Government of Mizoram at New Delhi, Join Resident Commissioner of Mizoram House in Kolkata, Deputy Resident Commissioners at Guwahati, Mumbai, Shillong and Silchar, Vairengte Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil) and SDM of Bairabi in Kolasib district, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Security) at Lengpui Airport and Kanhmun Police Station Officer in-charge in Mamit district were granted authority to issue the temporary ILPs.

Assam shares two border points with Mizoram at Bhaibai and Vairengte while Kanhmun has inter-sate boundary with Tripura.

However, the duration of stay permitted by these temporary ILPs and associated conditions would be prescribed by Guidelines for the Enforcement of the Inner Line Regulation in Mizoram notified on August 13, 2014 and a subsequent notification in April, 2015.

If anyone granted a temporary ILP needs to extend their stay, Deputy Commissioners of concerned districts would be empowered to extend its validity or issue a regular ILP or temporary stay permit, depending on the necessity of stay.

The stop-gap arrangement has come into force with immediate effect and would continue till further orders. Online applications for the ILP will continue to be suspended.

