Armed Myanmar group seeks asylum for 40 families in India; Mizoram alert

In the wake of the recent military coup in neighbouring Myanmar, authorities in Champai district of Mizoram have issued an alert against influx of refugees after an armed outfit sought refuge for at least 40 families fearing crackdown by the Myanmarese army.

Champai deputy commissioner (DC) Maria CT Zuali on Tuesday issued a notification alerting that there might be people seeking refuge in the state following the developments in Myanmar. She directed that any village where such refugees may have entered be told to report details like name, age and Myanmar ID details to her office.

Champai shares a porous border with Myanmar’s Chin State. The Mizo and the Chin communities share similar ethnic roots, inter-marriages too occur between them, a government official said. The Chin National Army (CNA), a nationalist armed outfit in Myanmar, has been in conflict with the Tatmadaw, the Myanmarese army.

“I have informed the state Home Department and I’m waiting for orders on how to proceed. We are also looking for locations to settle them,” she said.

She added that initial steps towards smart fencing at the Mizoram-Myanmar border has also began.