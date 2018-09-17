Aizawl FC owner Robert Romawia Royte joins Mizo National Front

Robert Romawia Royte addressing reporters in Aizawl. Robert Romawia Royte addressing reporters in Aizawl.

In a major boost to the Mizo National Front ahead of the state assembly elections, Aizawl football club owner Robert Romawia Royte has been inducted into the party on Monday. Aizawl Football Club is the only football club from the northeastern state to win I League, the country’s highest football league.

Known as ‘Triple R’ among his followers, Romawia also owns North East Consultancy Services which is currently engaged in several government projects.

“It is not an easy decision to join Mizo National Front as my company, NECS has lots of ongoing projects with the state government,” Romawia said.

“But, as I see MNF as the only political party to help improve the socioeconomic status of the state I have made my decision to join them. I believe today is an opportunity from god, giving me a chance for the upliftment of the poor,” he added.

Mizo national front supporters in Aizawl. Mizo national front supporters in Aizawl.

Speaking on the occasion, Zoramthanga, the president of the Mizo National Front said, “Our nominees for the upcoming elections baring Chawngte Constituency has already been finalised, and I have strongly believed that the people of Mizoram will vote us back to the power for the fourth time.”

Also joining Mizo National Front, today in the much-awaited party meeting held in Hnam Run, Aizawl was H J Rodinga, Jt Commissioner (Rtd), Sangthangpuia Renthlei, Mizoram Police Service (Rtd), Sukra Thapa, MPS (Rtd), C Lalhruaitluanga, President, The People’s Representation for Identity and Status of Mizoram (PRISM), Lunglei, PC Lallthanmawia, Ex Vice President of Mizoram Pradesh Youth Congress Committee.

Must Watch

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd