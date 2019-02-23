AIFF to launch first-ever national Futsal Cup

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is all set to launch its first ever AIFF Futsal Cup, said AIFF Futsal Consultant Dinesh Nair as a strategic plan for Indian futsal was presented on Friday in Aizawl, Mizoram.

“Keen on structuring and laying a path for development of futsal in the country, the Indian FA selected eight states across the country to start State Futsal League, while champions of its State League will battle it out for the AIFF Futsal Cup in a single venue,” Dinesh Nair explained at the launch of the strategic plan.

As part of the plan, the eight selected states Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Meghalaya, Jammu & Kashmir and Karnataka will start its own State Futsal League while Mizoram already started the first futsal league in the country in 2018.

One of the fastest growing indoor games in the world, futsal is a short variant of football, which is action packed and fast-paced with five players a side.

“Eight states are selected not only to start state futsal league, but as role models for the rest of India. We will organise workshops, seminars and coaching courses in the respective state,” said Dinesh Nair.

“Even though the plan is big, I am quite confident that we will success in doing so. Talks are going on with corporate for funding, while starting state league in the selected states is not a problem at all,” he told IndianExpress.com.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Football Association currently runs its own Futsal League for the second time attracting huge crowds with all the matches being live telecasted.

“If we talk about the world best technique and skill footballers in the world, the like of Neymar, Ronaldinho, Kaka etc. all started from Futsal. Futsal help players to become even more mature in the football stage, while the game itself is also an interesting profession to follow,” said Lalnghinglova Hmar, secretary of the Mizoram Football Association.

“There are many players who are technically gifted, but lack the strengths to survive in the world of football. For them, futsal is another football,” he added.