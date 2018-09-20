Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

21 families of Bru tribe repatriate from Tripura to Mizoram

Since August 25, a total of 24 families have repatriated to Mizoram from Tripura as part of a tripartite repatriation agreement signed among the two state governments and the Mizoram Bru Displaced People’s Forum (MBDPF), officials said.

Written by Abhishek Saha | Guwahati | Published: September 20, 2018 2:02:17 am
127 people from 21 families, who lived in Hezacherra refugee camp returned to Mizoram.

Twenty-one Bru refugees families travelled on Wednesday from their camps in Tripura to Mizoram.

“Around 90 people from 21 families have travelled today. On September 24, another 12 families are scheduled to travel,” Raval Hamendra Kumar, District Magistrate and Collector of North Tripura, said.

“The process of updating of the names of refugee Brus in the electoral rolls of Mizoram is also going on and a list is expected on September 27,” T Laldingliana, president of the newly-formed Mizoram Bru Displaced People’s Coordination Committee (MBDPCC), said.

