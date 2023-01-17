200 Myanmar refugees in Mizoram after fleeing strikes on border camp

At least 200 Myanmarese nationals crossed the border into Mizoram last week following airstrikes by the Myanmar military on a key rebel camp at the India-Myanmar border, according to an NGO helping them.

The 59 families took refuge in the state’s Farkawn village after fleeing the attack on Camp Victoria in Myanmar’s Chin State, just across the Tiau river that demarcates the international border between Myanmar and India.

“We are expecting more to come,” said a member of the influential Young Mizo Association (YMA) in Farkawn on the condition of anonymity.

“We are helping them in whatever way we can. Most of them are living with friends and family.”

At least five people, two of them women, were killed in the airstrikes on Camp Victoria last Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Chin Human Rights Organisation.

Camp Victoria is the headquarters of the Chin National Army (CNA), an ethnic armed organisation in Chin State. After the February 2021 military coup in Myanmar, it joined hands with pro-democracy civilian militias to fight against the junta.

“Apart from CNA members, many of their family members also live in Camp [Victoria]. It’s the family members including women and children who have crossed over. Residents of villages neighbouring Camp Victoria have also come,” the YMA member said, adding the situation in Farkawn was now calmer.

The airstrikes last week, which damaged a truck owned by a Farkawn village council member and parked close to the border, caused fear and panic in the village.

Sources in the Assam Rifles however dismissed reports that the Indian airspace had been violated during the Myanmarese strikes or that at least one shell had fallen on Indian territory.

“As far as our troops are concerned, we have not seen any airspace violation. The camp which was targeted is bang on the border. While the truck that was damaged was on the Indian side, it is a possibility that it was damaged by shrapnel and not the bomb itself,” said a senior Assam Rifles official based in Mizoram.

The Centre or the Indian Army has so far not issued an official statement on the incident.

An investigation ordered by the government has been completed and the report submitted to the state Home Department, a district official told The Indian Express on condition of anonymity.

Summarising the report, the official said: “The Tiau river has been hit by a bomb or its shrapnel, that much is certain, but we aren’t sure which…fragments of the shell were found in the riverbed.”

The official said the truck belonging to the village council member was on the dry riverbed as the water recedes in winter.