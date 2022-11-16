scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

2 more bodies missing in Mizoram stone quarry collapse recovered, search on for remaining 2

The bodies of eight of the 12 missing persons were recovered earlier by the Border Security Force (BSF) and excavation personnel.

Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (PTI)

Search and rescue teams recovered two more bodies from the stone quarry collapse site in Hnahthial district of Mizoram Tuesday night.

Speaking to indianexpress.com Wednesday, Hnahthial sub-deputy commissioner (SDC) Dr Tetea said: “After the eight bodies were recovered yesterday (Tuesday) morning, two more bodies were recovered around 10 pm last night.”

The official said a search and rescue operation for two more missing persons was still on.

Meanwhile, seven out of eight bodies recovered Tuesday were flown to West Bengal Wednesday. One body was transported to Cachar district in Assam.

Of the two bodies recovered Tuesday night, one was sent to Naisingpara in Kanchanpur of North Tripura district by road and the other to Goalpara district in Assam.

These persons went missing after a major earth slide occurred at a stone quarry following a blast. Only one from a team of 13 migrant labourers managed to escape to safety.

Hnahthial district deputy commissioner R Lalremsanga had earlier said search and rescue operations would continue till all the missing persons were found.

The stone quarry collapse has affected an area of nearly 5,000 square metres. The quarry is owned and operated by the ABCI, an agency engaged in widening a part of the national highway between Hnahthial township and Dawn village.

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 08:15:40 pm
Modi gifts Italian PM a Patan Patola scarf: What is the ancient Gujarat art form

