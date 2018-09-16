Will not reconsider my resignation from Congress: D D Lapang

Former Meghalaya CM D D Lapang (centre). (PTI/File) Former Meghalaya CM D D Lapang (centre). (PTI/File)

Five-time former Meghalaya Chief Minister Donwa Dethwelson Lapang, who quit the Congress, on Saturday said he will not reconsider his decision despite request from party president Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP, which is keenly observing the political developments in Meghalaya, said the Congress would need to explain why Lapang had left party with which he was associated for over four decades.

Lapang, who is camping at Delhi, refused to received calls from Rahul Gandhi’s office, a senior Congress leader said. “He is not receiving any phone calls and his mobile phone remained switched off,” said the Congress leader.

“I have resigned. There is no way that I am going to reconsider my decision,” Lapang told IANS over phone in Delhi.

Asked about the reason that made him to quit the Congress party, the former Chief Minister said, “I have stated it in my resignation letter.”

Sources close to Lapang said he felt humiliated by Congress embarking on a policy of “phasing out senior and elderly people.”

“In my opinion, it means that services and contributions of senior and elderly people are not useful to the party. Since the spirit and enthusiasm to work for the people is still burning inside me, this restriction made me frustrated and compelled me to be no longer comfortable in the party,” Lapang noted in his resignation letter to Gandhi.

Responding to a query if Lapang would be accommodated as Governor, BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli said: “He is a senior leader. I am aware of Lapang’s contributions, and he enjoys that respect. But I cannot really speak anything on this because when I am not in touch with him or he is in touch with me.”

