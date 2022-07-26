scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Meghalaya BJP leader accused of running a brothel arrested in UP

On July 22, the police raided Meghalaya BJP vice-president Bernard Marak’s farmhouse following a complaint registered in February, when a minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in the premises.

Written by Tora Agarwala | Guwahati |
Updated: July 26, 2022 8:52:39 pm
Meghalaya BJP leader Bernard N Marak. (Photo: Facebook)

Uttar Pradesh police Tuesday arrested Meghalaya Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-president Bernard Marak, who was on the run after being accused of running a ‘brothel’ at his farmhouse in Tura.

Earlier in the day, Meghalaya Police had issued a look out notice against Marak, instructing police in all states and Union Territories to inform them, in case he was traced.

Marak was arrested around 7.15 pm in Hapur district. “We got to know from our sources that he was travelling in Hapur. We alerted Hapur police, and he was detained within 30 minutes,” said Vivekananda Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) of West Garo Hills, under which Tura falls.

A local Meghalaya court had issued a non-bailable warrant in Marak’s name on Tuesday.

In a statement on Saturday evening, police said they detained 73 youths, including 23 women, and rescued five minors from there.

A case was registered against Marak under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

Since then, Marak has been insisting “nothing untoward” was happening on his property. The BJP leader said that a “planned conspiracy” was afoot to “malign” his image by the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP). The state BJP, too, has come out with a statement “supporting” Marak.

The incident threatens to strain ties between the saffron party and the NPP. The latter is the leading partner in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance ruling coalition.

On Sunday, the state BJP president Earnest Mawrie issued another statement alleging that the police were “harassing” BJP karyakartas at Tura with “unnecessary and unlawful detention”.

ALSO READ | ‘Brothel’ row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

“The very act of political vendetta against our BJP workers is highly condemnable and the action taken by the police department has angered all state karyakartas,” he said in a statement.

He added that the central leadership had been “apprised of the development”, and an emergency meeting was scheduled at the state party office on Wednesday.

According to a PTI report, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who is an NPP leader, said his government allows police to act as per their wisdom.

“Law is law irrespective of any party and whether or not he is part of the government. Unpleasant things have happened and we will let the law take its own course,” Tynsong said.

