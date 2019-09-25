Use polite manners to improve public service delivery: Meghalaya DC to officials

A Deputy Commissioner in Meghalaya has put a note of observations to officials in his office on polite mannerisms which should be used to “improve the overall public service delivery”.

Advertising

In a note dated September 20, East Garo Hills DC Swapnil Tembe wrote, “While talking to people utmost care should be taken regarding the tone and texture of your voice. The same should not be offensive or rude in any manner whatsoever.

“It should be ensured that whatever needs to be communicated is done so in a polite manner. In case the public is reporting a grievance, patient hearing should be given and the same should be resolved in an amicable manner.”

Tembe wrote, “If it cannot be resolved at your level, please report the same to the branch officer concerned… At the end we must all remember we are public servants.”

Advertising

According to the memo, it had come to the notice of Tembe that “various cases of rude behaviour and indifference are being reported by the public in general with respect to all branches in the DC office”.

Tembe told The Indian Express that it was reported on many instances that officials were not following proper etiquette or not talking properly when responding to people. “I had advised officials multiple times but then decided it is better to put it on paper,” he said.