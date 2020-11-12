ULFA (I) second-in-command Drishti Rajkhowa ‘surrenders’ in Meghalaya

The ULFA (I) has been demanding an independent state of Assam. The government had banned the outfit in 1990.

Drishti Rajkhowa, the second-in-command of the banned United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent), is in the custody of security forces and being brought to Assam from Meghalaya, a security source said.

Rajkhowa is said to be a close confidante of the militant outfit’s chief, Paresh Baruah. He is known to have been operating in Bangladesh and along the Indo-Bangla border in Meghalaya.

PTI, quoting sources, reported that Rajkhowa arrived in Meghalaya few weeks ago and has surrendered now.

A statement from the Assam Police is awaited.

His surrender is a major setback for the militant group, said a senior security expert.

The ULFA (I) has been demanding an independent state of Assam. The government had banned the outfit in 1990.

In a late night statement, the police in Meghalaya’s East Garo Hills district said that they had set up a check-point on National Highway 62 after receiving information from a source about the “possible surrender of” Rajkhowa.

Two vehicles were stopped at that check-point and Rajkhowa was in one of them.

According to the Meghalaya police statement, during interrogation, Rajkhowa said that they were escaping from a “police encounter at Bolbokgre in South Garo Hills” and were to planning cross over to Bangladesh.

But then, “due to heavy operation at Bangladesh, (he) fled from there and contacted Army officials and surrendered”, the statement added. —With inputs from PTI

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.