Two bodies recovered from coal quarry in Meghalaya

The bodies of two men, who are presumed to have been killed when hit by boulders while extracting coal, were recovered in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills (EJH) district on Sunday. This is the district where at least 15 miners continue to be trapped and feared dead since December 13.

EJH district police said they had received an FIR from Phillip Bareh of Khliehriat that his nephew Elad Bareh (26) was missing since January 4. On Sunday, Bareh’s body was found in front of a coal quarry at Mooknor, Jalyiah village.

The body of another youth, Monoj Basumatry, was found inside the quarry.

“It is suspected that boulders hit them while they tried to extract coal from the said side-cutting. Inquest was conducted and the dead bodies were forwarded for autopsy. Matter is under enquiry and effort is on to find out the owner of the quarry,” a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, rescue operations are on at Ksan of Saipung area of the district where at least 15 miners were trapped after the illegal mine collapsed and water from the nearby Lytein river gushed in.