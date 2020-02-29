Tathagata cites Tiananmen Square to ‘handle’ Delhi violence, later deletes tweet

After the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, Roy had taken to Twitter to endorse a retired Army officer’s suggestion to boycott Kashmir and Kashmiris economically. (Express archive photo) After the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, Roy had taken to Twitter to endorse a retired Army officer’s suggestion to boycott Kashmir and Kashmiris economically. (Express archive photo)

Two days after tweeting that “lessons” can be taken from Tiananmen Square to “handle” the violence that affected parts of Delhi, Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy has deleted his post.

“Remember Tienanmen Square, Beijing in 1988? And how Deng Xiaoping handled it? Perhaps there is a lesson there on how to handle the engineered disturbances of NE Delhi! I’m sure all comrades will agree!” Roy had tweeted on Wednesday.

Roy was referring to the bloody crackdown on thousands of student protestors by the Chinese government on June 4-5, 1989 at Bejing’s Tiananmen Square, which led to the death of hundreds, if not thousands, of civilians.

However, on Friday, he deleted the tweet, and put up another post, saying, “Comrades of different hues,from card-holding communists to fellow-travellers, are making strange hurt noises after my tweet on Tienanmen Square in the capital of their fatherland. So,out of tender concern for them I have deleted my tweet-after all they are Indian, aren’t they!”

Asked if he stood by the tweet, Roy told The Indian Express, “I have deleted it from Twitter and from my memory. Apparently my tweet about Communists’ fatherland had caused them a lot of pain. So I better not give these poor fellows a reasons to cry- since they already have enough reasons to cry.”

Roy is no stranger to controversy. After the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, Roy had taken to Twitter to endorse a retired Army officer’s suggestion to boycott Kashmir and Kashmiris economically.

In December that year, during the Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests, Roy tweeted that those who do not want “divisive democracy” could go to North Korea.

