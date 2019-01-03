‘Every second counts’: SC says ‘dissatisfied’ with Meghalaya govt’s efforts to rescue trapped miners

The Supreme Court Thursday expressed “dissatisfaction” with the manner in which the Meghalaya government organised the operations to rescue the 15 miners trapped inside a rat-hole mine in the state. Terming it a “serious issue,” a two-judge bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and S Abdul Nazeer questioned why the Army was not roped in for the rescue operations.

Adding that ‘every second counts for those trapped in the mine and that it is a question of life and death,’ the court asked for prompt, immediate and effective steps. It also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to look into the matter urgently and apprise the court of steps taken on Friday.

It also asked the government what steps it has taken to save the miners and why are they still unsuccessful. Responding to the bench, the Meghalaya government said that a multi-agency operation has been launched and that “72 NDRF personnel, 14 Navy personnel and Coal India officials” are working near the mine. The court, however, rapped the government calling the efforts “unsatisfactory.”

The miners were trapped in the ‘rat-hole’ mine on December 13, after water from the nearby Lytein river gushed into it. Three weeks later, only three helmets have been recovered from the mine.

The plea filed by Advocate Aditya N Prasad urged the court to ask the central and state governments to utilise the services of the technical wings of the Army, Navy and Air Force to rescue the miners.

A team of Indian Navy divers and NDRF personnel are currently engaged in the rescue operation. The team dived till around 70 feet but were still not able to reach the ground level. The operations which were suspended in December resumed after Indian Navy, Odisha Fire services and pump manufacturing companies — Coal India Private Limited and Kirloskar Brothers Ltd joined the operation.

The NDRF who are engaged in the rescue efforts since day-1 reported a “foul odour” near the mine, suggesting that the miners are dead and the bodies are beginning to decompose.