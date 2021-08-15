Curfew in Shillong, internet shut down in four Meghalaya districts following unrest after ex-militant’s death

Mobile and data internet services have been shut down for 48 hours in four districts of Meghalaya, and a total curfew imposed in state capital Shillong, on account of a “serious breakdown of law and order” following the death of Chesterfield Thangkhiew, a surrendered militant of the outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) on Friday.

According to the police, Thangkhiew, who was allegedly involved in an IED blast that had injured two in a Shillong market last week, was killed in “retaliatory firing” in the wee hours of August 13 in an operation at his home in Shillong’s Mawlai.

Following the incident, which his family reportedly claims to be a “cold-blooded murder”, tensions have been brewing in the state since Friday, with many local residents alleging that it was a “fake encounter”.

On Sunday, an order from Isawanda Laloo, DC, East Khasi Hills district stated that a total curfew under section 144 of the CrPC would be in effect in Shillong Agglomeration from 8 pm on August 15 to 5 am on August 17 on account of “incidents of stone-pelting, arson and theft, and a serious breakdown of law and order in parts of Shillong city”.

Another notification issued by CVD Diengdoh, Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, Home (Police) Department, said that mobile internet services would be shut down for 48 hours in four districts (East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi) because of “incidents of vandalism and arson” in the state. The ban will be in effect for 48 hours.

All calls and messages from The Indian Express to Meghalaya Police went unanswered on Sunday. Meanwhile, pictures of damaged vehicles, including a black Scorpio set ablaze by unknown miscreants, as well as videos of stone pelting by masked men dressed in black have been circulating on social media.

“The situation is still dynamic and we are on the highest possible alert since some unruly elements seem to be taking advantage of the situation,” said an official from Meghalaya who did not want to be named.

On Sunday, hundreds joined Thangkhiew’s funeral procession as he was laid to rest in Shillong, and local organisations called for a “black flag day” to protest his killing. On Saturday, the Hynniewtrep Youths’ Council (HYC) had put up banners in Shillong demanding justice for the slain militant.

The 54-year-old Thangkhiew — known to be one of Meghalaya’s most dreaded militants — was the founding general secretary of the separatist HNLC and had surrendered before Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong in Shillong in October 2018.

The HNLC — which demands a sovereign Khasi homeland in Meghalaya — is a breakaway faction of the Hynniewtrep Achik Liberation Council (HALC), the first militant tribal outfit of the state of which Thangkhiew was also a founding member.

Following his death on Friday, the police said that they had “clear indications” that Thangkhiew was involved in Tuesday’s blast. Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) R Chandranathan, in a press conference, had said that he was also involved in an earlier IED blast in Khliehriat, East Jaintia Hills in July.

In a statement issued on Friday, GK Iangrai, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Meghalaya, said that the operation was launched by Meghalaya Police in the early morning of August 13 on the basis of “evidence”. “However, when the police team tried to enter inside his house in Kynton Massar, the surrendered cadre attacked the team with a knife as an attempt to escape,” it said.

The statement added that the police had exerted its right to “private defence” and “fired a single round which had hit the surrendered cadre, and after being hit, he was immediately rushed to Civil Hospital, Shillong for medical assistance but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries”.

The statement added that a case had been registered to investigate the death.