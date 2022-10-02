Sex racket case: Meghalaya BJP MLA Bernard Marak granted bail

Two months after Meghalaya BJP MLA Bernard N Marak was arrested on charges of running a sex racket at a farmhouse in West Garo Hills district, the Meghalaya High Court Saturday released him on conditional bail mandating that he would not abscond, leave the country or tamper with the evidence and would cooperate with the investigation.

In the court order, Justice W Diengdoh said, “The accused person, Bernard N Marak, is hereby directed to be released on bail, if not wanted in some other cases, provided the following conditions are complied with…”. The legislator was also asked to furnish a personal bail bond of Rs 50,000 and two solvent sureties of similar amount.

Marak’s bail petition was moved by his wife L K Gracy on Friday. As per the latest inputs, the high court verified that the MLA is indeed the owner of the property in question where the sex racket was allegedly run. However, the court expressed doubts on whether there was enough evidence to establish that the property was actually used as a brothel.

“From the statement of the witnesses and the materials on record, there is insufficient evidence to link the accused person to the alleged offence in as much as there is no initial evidence that the place of occurrence has been used as a brothel,” the high court observed.

Speaking to indianexpress.com on Sunday morning, the BJP’s Meghalaya in-charge Dr Chuba Ao said, “We want to thank the judicial system that they have at least granted the bail. We have full faith in the judicial system and believe that law will take its own course”.

Ao had earlier said allegations leveled against Marak were “politically motivated”.

Asked about the issue on Monday, Ao said he stands by his words, but would not comment more since the matter is sub-judice.

Marak, a former militant leader-turned-politician, was arrested from Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh a few days after the Meghalaya Police allegedly busted a sex racket at his private farmhouse called ‘Rimpu Bagan’ in West Garo Hills. The police also arrested 73 people and rescued six minors, including two girls, from the farmhouse.

A case was registered at Tura women’s police station under sections of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956. Marak, who is the vice-president of the party’s state unit, was earlier accused of being involved in extorting money from traders.

The National Peoples’ Party (NPP), the majority partner in Meghalaya’s ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), is yet to comment on the matter.

“Every citizen in Meghalaya today speaks of corruption. In the BJP, we have a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and had asked our two legislators to collect evidence of the corruption. We are waiting for it,” Ao added.

He had earlier said that the BJP has informally taken consent from its two MLAs about pulling out from the government and the party’s state executive committee had given consent to the proposal in August this year. A final decision would be taken soon, he had said, adding that there was much corruption in the state government.