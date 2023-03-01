scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Advertisement

Sangma meets Himanta in Guwahati ahead of counting of votes in Meghalaya

The meeting comes amid exit polls predicting a hung assembly in Meghalaya with Sangma's NPP emerging as the single largest party in the assembly elections.

Conrad SangmaMeghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and his family members show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes at a polling booth during Meghalaya Assembly elections, at Tura in West Garo Hills district. (PTI)
Listen to this article
Sangma meets Himanta in Guwahati ahead of counting of votes in Meghalaya
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma met Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati ahead of the counting of votes for the assembly elections, sources said on Wednesday.

Sarma, who heads the BJP-led North East Development Alliance (NEDA), met Sangma at a hotel in Guwahati on Tuesday night, they said.

“Sangma was in Guwahati last night and Sarma, his friend, came and visited him at the hotel. They had a one-to-one meeting,” a source told PTI.

The meeting comes amid exit polls predicting a hung assembly in Meghalaya with Sangma’s NPP emerging as the single largest party in the assembly elections, the polling for which was held on Monday while the votes will be counted on Thursday.

The BJP and NPP ran the government in Meghalaya for the last five years as a part of the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) but the two parties fought the elections on their own.

On Tuesday evening, Sarma claimed that there will be no hung assembly in either Tripura, Nagaland or Meghalaya, and the BJP and its partners will form governments with an absolute majority in all three states.

Also Read

No NEDA members will enter into any alliance with either the Congress or the TMC, he claimed, adding that the next Meghalaya chief minister will be decided after considering the number of seats won by the BJP.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 12:50 IST
Next Story

India’s power consumption grows over 9% to 117.84 bn units in February

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close