Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

‘Showed red card to obstacles that came in way of development’: PM Modi’s football analogy in Northeast

Modi also inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone for multiple projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates various developmental works during the golden jubilee celebrations of the North Eastern Council, in Shillong, Meghalaya (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that his government during its eight-year tenure has removed all obstacles that came in the way of development of the North East region.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the North East Council (NEC) here, he also said that improved air connectivity provided to the region has been helping export of agricultural produce, benefiting farmers.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar, Modi also said that the NDA “government has shown the red card to many obstacles that came in the way of development for the North East.

“Obstacles such as corruption, discrimination, violence and vote bank politics were removed,” the PM said in his 26-minute speech.

“Earlier, attempts were made to divide NE. Now, we are removing these divisions,” Modi said at the meeting.

He also inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone for multiple projects.

Among the projects inaugurated, one is the sprawling campus of the IIM-Shillong at the New Shillong Township.

First published on: 18-12-2022 at 01:57:40 pm
