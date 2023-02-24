In poll-bound Meghalaya, PM Modi says BJP will bloom, takes aim at dynastic politics

Addressing an election rally in Shillong, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that Meghalaya needed to be free of dynastic politics.

“Not only in Delhi but also in Meghalaya, family-run parties had converted the state into an ATM to fill their coffers. People have rejected them. Meghalaya now wants a government that puts people first and not family,” PM Modi said.

Meghalaya goes to polls on February 27.

The Prime Minister said India is scaling new heights of success, and Meghalaya is making strong contributions to it. He also highlighted the development work carried out by the BJP government in the state.

He also exuded confidence that ‘lotus’, the BJP symbol, will bloom in the state.

“Lack of road, rail, and air connectivity had in the past obstructed development in Meghalaya. During the last nine years, however, the BJP government at the Centre has brought about positive changes in the state and the northeastern region. Be it youth, women, traders, or government servants, everyone wants the BJP to be in power in Meghalaya,” he asserted.

He added, “This love, this blessing of yours… I will definitely return this love and blessings by initiating more development work in Meghalaya, speeding up welfare projects.”

Modi also held a roadshow in the state capital on Friday.

“There is creativity in every corner of Meghalaya, proud of the state’s culture,” Modi said.

He also referred to India’s Act East Policy and highlighted Meghalaya’s role in it by calling it a “pillar” of the policy.

(With PTI inputs)