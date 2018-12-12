NRC defective, doomsday if India becomes Islamic: Meghalaya HC

Calling the process of updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam “defective as many foreigners become Indians and original Indians are left out which is very sad”, Justice Sudip Ranjan Sen of Meghalaya High Court has said “nobody should try to make India… another Islamic country, otherwise it will be a doomsday for India and the world”.

He said he is “confident that only this Government under Shri Narendra Modiji will understand the gravity, and will do the needful” and “Chief Minister Mamataji will support the national interest in all respect”. Justice Sen asked Assistant Solicitor General A Paul to “take the copy of the judgment” and hand it over to “the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Hon’ble Home Minister and Hon’ble Law Minister for their perusal and necessary steps to bring a law to safeguard the interest of the Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Christians, Parsis, Khasis, Jaintias and Garos who have already come to India and who are yet to come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan as well as persons of Indian origin who are residing abroad”.

Disposing a petition Monday — it was filed by one Amon Rana regarding grant of a domicile certificate — Justice Sen dwelt on the topic of citizenship, observing that he will “fail” in his duty if he does not “project the original India and its partition” while hearing a domicile certificate matter. The 61-year-old, born and raised in Shillong, became a permanent judge of the Meghalaya High Court in January 2014.

In his judgment, he said: “I appeal to all the Hindu people of both the Barak Valley as well as the Assam Valley to come together to find an amicable solution because our culture, traditions and religions are same. We should not hate each other just on the basis of language. Furthermore, I also mention that the present NRC process in my view is defective as many foreigners become Indians and original Indians are left out which is very sad.”

In another part of the judgment — he dedicates a large part of it in describing the supposed identity issues faced by Bengalis in Assam and also the history of Bengali settlement in the area — Justice Sen said NRC is a “fool-proof state machinery” for accentuating “division and divide and it would be inhumanity, bestiality and injustice of the worst kind if ever the NRC non-qualifiers… are sent to the detention camps, made to languish and perish”.

He noted that the region was once “commanded by Hindu Kingdom but thereafter the Mughal came to India and captured different parts of India and started ruling the country, and at that point of time many conversion took place by force”.

He said Pakistan declared itself an Islamic country and India should have also been declared a Hindu country but “it remained as a secular country”. He quoted a book, My People Uprooted: The Exodus of Hindus from East Pakistan and Bangladesh, authored by Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy.

“I am not against my Muslim brothers and sisters who are residing in India for generations… they should also be allowed to live peacefully,” he said.