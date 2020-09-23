Meghalaya varsity teachers, students write to President against extension to V-C

The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Meghalaya (Source: nehu.ac.in)

Teachers, non-teaching staff and students of the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Meghalaya have written to President Ram Nath Kovind opposing an extension to the tenure of the varsity’s Vice-Chancellor Professor S K Srivastava — which ends on September 23 — citing “non-performance” and “financial mismanagement” on his part.

Srivastava however, has dismissed the allegations against him. Speaking to The Indian Express on Tuesday, he said, “There is no truth in their allegations against me.”

The letter was sent last week by a joint action committee (JAC) comprising unions of teachers, staff members and students.

Professor XP Mao, chairman of the JAC and president of the NEHU Teachers’ Association told The Indian Express, “We have appealed to the President that the current V-C should not get any extension. He has brought the university down to its lowest level in all ranking assessments. Moreover, he has been involved in financial mismanagement.”

A press statement issued by the JAC said: “Further, giving extension to Prof S K Srivastava even after his nonperformance and mismanagement, as raised by way of peaceful protests and demonstrations by teaching, non-teaching and students, shall remain incorrect on moral grounds.”

“We restate here that Prof S K Srivastava’s regime has damaged the University beyond immediate repair and hence, offering him an extended term would be direct encouragement of destruction of the sacred temple of learning meant for Meghalaya and Northeastern region,” the statement further said.

According to the JAC, if Srivastava’s term is extended, it would “allow him to exert undue influence on the selection process of the new Vice-Chancellor, as the selection process is already under process”.

The JAC further alleged that the National Women’s Commission and the State Women’s Commission are enquiring “into cases of harassment” against Srivastava.

