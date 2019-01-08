‘No comedy here, no jokes’: stand-up comic on Meghalaya mine tragedy

In a video uploaded on Youtube, stand-up comic from Meghalaya, Abhineet Mishra, takes a jibe at the government authorities for its lackadaisical approach in handling the Meghalaya mine tragedy.

Since December 13, 15 miners have been trapped in a illegal “rat hole” coal mine in Ksan, located in East Jaintia Hill district of Meghalaya. Rescue efforts — which were delayed to start with — have made no headway as the miners continue to remain trapped inside the mine.

Mishra, who is a native of Shillong, has previously highlighted the lack of coverage of the Northeast by mainstream media through his acts.

In the six-minute- long clip devoted to the mine tragedy, Mishra says, “Our nation and our media is fascinated with other things — why did Rahul Gandhi wink at Modi? Why did Rahul Gandhi hug Modi?” What gets ignored, Mishra says, is the Northeast. The comedian also cites the example of the annual floods that Assam faces — and yet, gets ignored year after year.

The video starts with a disclaimer that the act is “not comedy” and the fact that it’s not been performed, as is the norm for most comic sets, in front of a live audience: a symbolic action to show how the Northeastern states might have numerous stories to tell, but no audience who really wants to hear them.

The video has garnered over 6,000 views on YouTube since it was uploaded on Sunday. In the Facebook update Mishra shared while posting his video, he wrote: “There is no comedy here, no jokes. If you are looking for humour, read up on the rescue mission to save the 15 miners trapped in the coalmine in Meghalaya. I am a professional comic who can write jokes. But, none better than those written by the national media and our politicians in government and in the opposition. We could do better!”