Navy detects fourth body in Meghalaya mine

The Navy on Monday detected the fourth decomposed body of a mine worker inside a collapsed coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district with the remote operated under-water vehicle, officials said. Of the bodies detected, only the first had been successfully retrieved.

At least 15 workers were trapped and feared dead inside the mine in Ksan area on December 13 — and rescue operations have been on since then. The first two bodies were detected in January. The third body was detected on February 23.

R Susngi, a spokesperson of the rescue operation, said, “The Indian Navy today tried their best to retrieve the highly decomposed body part of the third miner… Indian Navy also said that retrieving the highly decomposed part is extremely difficult since it will led to total disintegration.”

The Supreme Court, meanwhile, has directed that high-powered pumps be airlifted and installed immediately for de-watering of the mine. It also issued a showcause notice to the owner of the mine, saying it would consider granting compensation to the families of the victims as prime facie responsibility and liability of the mishap is of the mine owner. with PTI