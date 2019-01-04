Meghalaya mine collapse: SC directs Centre to take action against owners, seeks status report by Jan 7

The Supreme Court Friday directed the Centre and Meghalaya government to file a status report by January 7 on the steps taken to rescue the 15 workers who have been trapped in a mine in the state’s East Jaintia Hills since December 13.

The apex court’s order came a day after the Centre, who was pulled up on Thursday over the delay in rescue work, today claimed that the mine was illegal due to which no blueprint of the 355-feet well was available to facilitate operations. Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench, comprising of Justices A K Sikri and S Abdul Nazeer, that specialised divers of the Indian Navy are facing difficulties to rescue the trapped labourers keeping in mind the location of the mine near the river, besides the problem of water seepage in the area.

The apex court responded by calling for action against the mine owners. “Take action against the mine owners. Why should the workers suffer?” the bench asked.

On Thursday, the bench had expressed dissatisfaction over the progress in operations and had asked the Centre to look into it considering its “urgency” and said it was “a question of life and death” for those trapped.

“Tell us tomorrow. This is not even Monday. For people who are trapped, every second counts,” the bench observed while hearing a petition by advocate Aditya N Prasad seeking the court’s intervention in the matter.

“We have requested Mr Tushar Mehta, learned Solicitor General of India, who is present in the court, to look into the matter having regard to the urgency involved as it is a question of life and death of coal miners who are trapped in the Ksan area of Lunthari in East Jaintia Hills of State of Meghalaya for number of days,” the bench recorded in its order.