Miners trapped in Meghalaya: Lack of blueprint, seepage hampering rescue, Centre tells Supreme Court

The lack of a blueprint to indicate its layout and the constant seepage of water from the neighbouring river were hampering the rescue of miners trapped in the illegal mine in Meghalaya, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Friday. The apex court asked it to file a status report on the steps taken so far by January 7.

Hearing a petition by advocate Aditya N Prasad seeking the court’s intervention in the matter, a bench of Justices A K Sikri and S Abdul Nazeer also directed the Centre to update it about the progress of the operations.

On Thursday, the court asked the Centre to look into the matter considering its “urgency” and said it was “a question of life and death” for those trapped inside.

Appearing for the Centre on Friday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said there was complete coordination and a team comprising Joint Secretaries of Ministry of Coal, Home and Defence and a Brigadier-level officer of the Navy who is also a diver, and a functional diver met to discuss it.

He sought to impress upon the court that the mine being an illegal one, there was no blueprint of its layout, adding that in the present case, which was one of rat-hole mining, no one knows its exact layout.

However, what was also making things difficult was the constant seepage of water from the adjoining river. Though divers had been deployed, the water inside was murky unlike that in the Thailand cave, where members of a football team were trapped and later rescued. Hence the only way was to remove the water, he said.

High-capacity Kirloskar pumps had also been airlifted to the area to pump water out, the SG submitted, adding that there was the problem of simultaneous seepage of water. Mehta said the government did consider calling experts like was done in Thailand, but added that the advantage there was that it was a cave and had air pockets, unlike the Meghalaya rat-hole mine.

Justice Sikri said the court’s concern was why the miners should suffer. He asked the SG, “Can seepage be stopped?” The law officer replied that the mine was about 10 feet below the level of the river and there could be multiple seepages.

Senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for the petitioner, cited a local news report and said it pointed to deficiencies in the ongoing efforts.

But the court said those part of the rescue efforts would know the technicalities better. It added, “What we can supervise is whether genuine and all efforts are being made.”